Home / Fitness / Kadha recipe: Bhagyashree credits this ‘home remedy’by mother-in-law that works magic on cold, cough and fever

Kadha recipe: Bhagyashree credits this 'home remedy'by mother-in-law that works magic on cold, cough and fever

As the coronavirus cases increase at an alarming rate, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree spilled the beans on why she has never been to a doctor for cold, cough and fever; shares mother-in-law’s kadha recipe

fitness Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:21 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bhagyashree shares mother-in-law’s magic kadha recipe amid flu season
Bhagyashree shares mother-in-law’s magic kadha recipe amid flu season(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
         

The coronavirus pandemic saw people retreating to ayurvedic herbs and medicines to amp up their immunity system and Bollywood actor Bhagyashree too couldn’t help but share her guaranteed cure for treating cold. In her latest video, the Maine Pyar Kiya-fame star flaunted that since her wedding, she has not been to a doctor to get treated for a cough and cold courtesy her mother-in-law’s kadha recipe.

The healthy blend of essential herbs in one drink works wonders in immunity-boosting since it is prepared from an extract of herbs and spices. Packed with natural goodness, kadha came back into fashion more rigorously ever since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world followed by the flu season.

As the coronavirus cases increase at alarming rate, Bhagyashree shared a 1 minute 11 seconds video and revealed her mother-in-law’s kadha recipe. The ladies went into the very basics of the drink with each ingredient placed in a bowl before them as they took the viewers through the process of making it.

Ingredients:

1.Ginger

2. Mint Leaves (Pudina)

3. Corriander (Dhaniya)

4. Saunf

5. Black Pepper

6. Rock Candy (Misri)

7. Tulsi

8. Bay leaf

9. Clove

10. Cinnamon

Method:

Boil all the ingredients in 2 small glasses of water for approx 3 to 5mins till the consistency thickens and water reduces to approx a cup. Have it hot like you would have your tea/coffee.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared, “The home remedy for cold, cough and fever by my MIL. It has always worked for me, so I wanted to share this special concoction with you all. I hope it helps you as it did for me (sic).” Talking about its health benefits, Bhagyashree added in the caption, “It soothes your throat, opens up your sinuses and gives you a warm comforting feeling.”  

View this post on Instagram

The home remedy for cold, cough and fever by my MIL. It has always worked for me, so I wanted to share this special concoction with you all. I hope it helps you as it did for me. Ingredients 1. Ginger 2. Mint Leaves (Pudina) 3. Corriander (Dhaniya) 4. Saunf 5. Black Pepper 6. Rock Candy (Misri) 7. Tulsi 8. Bay leaf 9. Clove 10. Cinnamon Boil all the ingredients in 2 small glasses of water for approx 3 to 5mins till the consistency thickens and water reduces to approx a cup. Have it hot like you would have your tea/coffee. It soothes your throat, opens up your sinuses and gives you a warm comforting feeling. I absolutely love it. My mom-in-law calls it "ukaali". Its an age old tradition that runs in the family.

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on

The handy recipe is an age old tradition that runs in the actor’s family and is called “ukaali” by Bhagyashree’s mom-in-law.

