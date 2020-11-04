e-paper
Home / Fitness / Kangana Ranaut shares inspiring note on gaining 20 kgs for Thalaivi and ‘journey back to fit body’

Kangana Ranaut shares inspiring note on gaining 20 kgs for Thalaivi and ‘journey back to fit body’

Thalaivi footage: Kangana Ranaut leaves fitness enthusiasts impressed with her ‘super human’ weight management journey post the shoot of J Jayalalithaa biopic and that is all the mid-week motivation we need to hit the grind

fitness Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:40 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Here’s Kangana Ranaut’s inspiring journey of gaining 20 kgs for Thalaivi and back to fitness
Here’s Kangana Ranaut’s inspiring journey of gaining 20 kgs for Thalaivi and back to fitness(Twitter/KanganaTeam)
         

As the ‘Queen’ wrapped up the shoot for Thalaivi in Hyderabad this October, Kangana Ranaut gave us the much-needed shot of workout motivation with her inspirational note on gaining 20 kgs for the upcoming AL Vijay-directorial and the “journey back to fit body”. Leaving fitness enthusiasts impressed with her “super human” weight management journey, Kangana shared the physical challenges of shooting for the J Jayalalithaa biopic.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a slew of pictures, from her magazine cover shoot to nailing the uncanny look of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and practicing the Bharatanatyam steps. She shared in the caption, “I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking (sic).”

She added, “In my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection (sic)” and punctuated her claim with a smile emoji.

 

Sharing a picture from her recent workout session, Kangana revealed, “Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine (sic).”

 

The picture features Kangana balancing her body weight on one leg while raising the other, flawlessly and without bending, up to her height by using opposing muscular energies. This balancing exercise helps to improve coordination, mobility and confidence and who better to teach it to us than the Panga star.

