Mumbai Police issue second notice to Kangana Ranaut, her sister in sedition case

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:20 IST

Bandra police have issued second notice to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with the sedition case registered against both of them. Ranaut and Chandel have been asked to remain present before the investigation officer at the police station on November 9 and November 10 respectively.

Bandra police station has charging them with sedition and for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups. The first information report (FIR) was registered on October 17, pursuant to an order issued by the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, said a second notice has been issued to the sisters and they have been asked to join the investigation and cooperate with the police.

The sisters have, however, sought time till November 15. After receiving the first notice, their advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had, on October 25, tweeted, “My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the police station on 26th & 27th because of wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons and sought time after 15th of Nov.”

Acting on a complaint by a casting director, Munawarali aka Sahil Sayyed, metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Khule on October 17 issued an order, directing Bandra police to initiate criminal action against Ranaut and Chandel.

Sayyed, in his complaint, said Ranaut’s actions “created a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even created a communal divide and rift between people of two communities.” His complaint added that Ranaut had been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets”. The casting director further alleged that Chandel, who also works as the actor’s manager, had also tweeted highly objectionable messages, intended to create a communal rift.

While ordering an FIR, magistrate Khule, had noted, “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions, I found that a cognizable offence has been committed by the accused...A thorough investigation is necessary by the expert, search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

The sisters were booked under sections 124(A) (sedition - to bring or attempt to bring into hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting it’s religion or religious beliefs) along with section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.