Malaika Arora pushes fans towards a fit lifestyle with Yoga challenge Tulasana or hand-balancing asana

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:06 IST

Another Monday, another fitness challenge from workout addict Malaika Arora and yet another encouragement to “choose Yoga everyday”. Laying fitness motivation this week with an exercise that promises to bring a work-life balance, Malaika encouraged fans to rope in Tulasana or hand-balancing asana of Yoga into their workout routines.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared step-by-step procedure of arriving at the asana. Donning a royal blue sports bra with a pair of similar coloured Yoga pants, Malaika pulled back her sleek hair into a high braid to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous exercise session.

“In today’s day and age, Work Life Balance has become so crucial that it can either make or break our life. Especially in the times of the lockdown, we’ve all struggled to find that balance. So let’s start the week with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek with just the right balance (sic),” Malaika shared in the caption. She added, “Go slow and steady and when you do find the right balance, do share and tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga Today’s pose is TULASANA (sic).”

Method:

Sit in Padmasana pose of Yoga. Place your palms on the floor beside your thighs or on the bricks for help in the exercise.

Inhale deeply and raise your whole body from the floor while balancing it on your hands. Swing your body backwards and forward between your arms.

Practice 3 to 5 rounds before letting go of the posture.

Benefits:

Malaika shared, “The asana is extremely helpful in relaxing your muscles, strengthening your arms and upper body region. So find a balance and you’ll feel amazing! (sic)”

Other pros of this effective workout include calming down the mind, giving a massage-like relaxation to the abs and internal organs and also helping in having a fit stomach. Tulasana aides proper supply of oxygen when one inhales profoundly by pulling up the abdomen tight during the asana and increases the focus of eyes while boosting core functionalities.

