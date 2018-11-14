On World Diabetes Day, here’s how to stay aware about Diabetes all year long

On World Diabetes Day, it’s imperative to understand that it’s not just a day or a month that can build awareness for a silent killer like diabetes. Known to be the root cause of most fatal issues in people, diabetes also makes one susceptive to cardiac arrests. It may be a lesser-known fact that it’s not always possible to come out alive after a heart attack and hence it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle on the whole by eating right, exercising, taking good care of your mental health, sleeping well and more.

Here are a few ways you can stay well-informed throughout the year and work towards better health for yourself and your near and dear ones:

1) Use the power of the internet

via GIPHY

Being online is no longer just convenient, but also a necessity in today’s day and age. Most of us who spend several hours at work and travelling to and from work find it difficult to find time to take good care of ourselves, but awareness goes a long way as well. You can also get yourself added on discussion groups on social media, WhatsApp to keep the conversation going. The reason this article is reaching you is explanation enough that you’re online and getting through to the right sources.

2) Join groups in your area, attend events

via GIPHY

Networking and meeting people looking for answers of the same kind is a helpful way of working towards a common goal together. You could make these networking events into groups with whom you can go for treks, walks, the gym, Zumba and more. Interestingly, motivation from an outer source helps to keep yourself in check too. You’ll find yourself watching what you eat, how many calories you intake, how many you burn every day and more.

3) Share the knowledge

via GIPHY

It’s not always necessary that you would be the learner always. Years of reading and keep one well-informed also makes you the facilitator and you can share your knowledge about the subject and help someone else at the same time as helping yourself. The more you know the better it is.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:02 IST