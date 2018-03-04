Silk pillows, avocado oil and under-eye gel: How to take care of your skin before bedtime

Sleep is important for your beauty, but so is a proper skincare regime. Use a highly restorative night cream, which will moisturise and protect your skin while you rest, say experts. Swati Kapoor, co-founder of SoulTree; Blossom Kochhar, chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies; and Pallavi Mehra, marketing manager at VanityCask, share tips:

* Face cleansers: Regular skin cleansing at night is critical to maintaining healthy skin. A clean and dirt-free face helps keep pores open and aids the skin to breathe better. Restore the skin’s natural balance by using cleansers made with Ayurvedic ingredients such as aloe vera, turmeric, and honey that leave the skin clean, hydrated and nourished.

* Moisturise: Moisturising should be an essential step in your night skincare regime. It helps in repairing your skin, keeping it soft and prevents sagging. Apply a cream that has natural and nourishing ingredients like kokum butter and honey, especially for your hands and feet before going to sleep at night.

Avocado and almonds are not only good for your health but for your eyes too. (Shutterstock)

* Under-eye gel: The area under the eyes is the first to show signs of ageing. Apply an under-eye gel every night before going to bed to reduce puffiness, wrinkles and dark circles.

* Lip balm: An effective lip balm keeps moisture in and protects lips from dryness and cracking. Pick a lip balm that is made with natural ingredients such as ghee and almond oil, that will help heal, condition and keep your lips soft and supple.

* Dark circles make your skin tone look uneven. Avocado and almonds are not only good for your health but for your eyes too. Apply their oils and wake up with less puffy eyes and reduced dark circles.

* Sleep on silk pillow: A silk night suit is an excellent choice but a silk pillowcase is even better. Silk is easier on your face and hair, as it reduces split ends and gives you a crease-free face in the morning.

* One common mistake people make is to sleep with their make-up on. Not only is it unhealthy for your skin but there is a chance that it might lead to breakouts and skin dehydration. It is essential to remove your make-up before sleeping for rejuvenated skin.

* CTM process: After you are done with cleansing and toning, use a light moisturiser for nourishment, then use nourishing serum and a night cream. For the night, you need products with more nourishing ingredient and no SPF involved.

* Pamper your hands and feet: Give your hands and feet the care they deserve by moisturising them before bed. Nourishment is essential for a happy and healthy body.

