Suffering from obesity or digestive problems? Sip on herbal tea for relief

Over time, tea has proven to be one of the healthiest drinks in the world. With the right ingredients and methods, you can actually gain a lot of health benefits by drinking herbal tea. Razi Khan, director- sales and marketing, Typhoo Tea, explains what constitutes herbal tea: “Herbal tea is basically an infusion of leaves, seeds, roots or bark, extracted in hot water. It contains carefully blended ingredients that provide functional benefits to the body.”

Herbal tea can help you improve digestion, detoxify your body and help lose weight. “It is rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. It not only makes your body healthy but also helps in relaxing, recovery and refreshing your mind. If you’re looking at gaining health benefits, then you should stay away from products that contain essential oils or flavours. It is very important to drink herbal tea that is 100% natural,” added Khan.

Here are some of the benefits that this drink provides:

* Detoxification: Herbal tea helps to detoxify your body. Given the number of festivals we celebrate in India and the weddings we attend, we need to detoxify our body on a regular basis.

* Digestion: A cup of herbal tea after meals helps to digest food easily. Herbal tea rich in spearmint smoothens the digestive tract and acts as an appetite suppressant, reducing the urge to overeat.

* Weight loss: Herbal tea rich in functional ingredients like physillium husk, fennel, and lemongrass which help burn fats and boost the metabolism.

Apart from these major benefits, herbal tea also helps in purifying your skin, fighting diabetes and cleansing your respiratory system.

