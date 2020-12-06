e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Weight-loss surgeries may weaken bone health, suggests study

Weight-loss surgeries may weaken bone health, suggests study

According to the study, while teenagers may opt for popular weight-loss surgeries, they may know that the common side-effect of the same may damage bone health severely.

fitness Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Boston, Massachusetts
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

Researchers from the Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts claims that common weight-loss surgeries for adolescents with obesity called sleeve gastrectomy may lead to harmful effects on bones.

According to the study, while teenagers may opt for popular weight-loss surgeries, they may know that the common side-effect of the same may damage bone health severely.

Lead investigator of the study, Miriam A. Bredella, M.D., professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and vice-chair of the Department of Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said, “Childhood obesity is a major public health issue that has increased over the last 10 years, sleeve gastrectomy is the most common bariatric surgery procedure performed in children and adults.”

In a sleeve gastrectomy, approximately 75% of the stomach is removed to restrict food intake and induce weight loss. It results in a typically round stomach taking on the shape of a tube or sleeve. The number of sleeve gastrectomy procedures performed on adolescents increased 100-fold from 2005 to 2014.

“In adults, bariatric surgery can have long-term effects on bone, leading to higher fracture risk, we wanted to determine the effects of sleeve gastrectomy performed on adolescents during the crucial years when bone mass is being accrued,” Dr Bredella said.

The study examined 52 adolescents with moderate to severe obesity, 26 of whom underwent sleeve gastrectomy. The other 26 were in the control group. The mean age was 17.5 years, and the mean body mass index (BMI) was 45. BMI of 30 or above was considered obese. Thirty-eight of the study participants were girls.

Before and 12 months after sleeve gastrectomy (or no surgery), the patients underwent quantitative CT of the lumbar spine, to quantify volumetric bone mineral density. Quantitative CT is considered a highly accurate technique for detecting changes in volumetric bone mineral density after extreme weight loss.

Recent studies have shown that bone marrow fat responds to changes in nutrition and may serve as a biomarker for bone quality. Therefore, patients underwent proton MR spectroscopy to quantify bone marrow fat of the lumbar spine.

One year following surgery, the adolescents who underwent sleeve gastrectomy lost 34 (+/-13) kg, or 75 (+/-28) pounds, while there was no significant change in weight in the control group. Compared to the controls, sleeve gastrectomy patients had a significant increase in bone marrow fat and a decrease in bone density in the lumbar spine.

Dr Bella told, “Adolescents who underwent sleeve gastrectomy had bone loss and an increase in bone marrow fat, despite the marked loss of body fat, while weight-loss surgery is successful for weight loss and improving metabolic disorders, it has negative effects on bone.”

According to the study, the researchers concluded that the loss of bone density following sleeve gastrectomy was expected because of greater weight-bearing strengthens bones. In addition to a loss of bone density, other effects of weight-loss surgery include disruption of hormones and nutrients important for bone health.

Hence the awareness of bone health was considered as the main objective to help prevent bone loss in these patients and to make adolescents with obesity. “Adolescence is the critical time for bone mass accrual, and any process that interferes with bone accrual during this time can have dire consequences later in life,” Dr Bella said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In