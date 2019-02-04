World Cancer Day: How Tahira Kashyap uses Nichiren Buddhism to fight the disease

Tahira Kashyap’s brave fight against breast cancer is an inspiration for many. The author and soon-to-be director, who is the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says cancer breaks you and scares you but she took it head on.

“I practice Nichren Buddhism. It has taught me that you have to be mentally strong. It has an impact on your physical being. It (cancer) was a minor frustration for me. But I accepted it truly. I decided that I will not live in denial and hide it from the world,” says Tahira, who was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) with high grade malignant cells last year.

Tahira often shares spirited posts about her cancer battle.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:50 IST