World Cancer Day: Yuvraj Singh on how he’s trying to create awareness about cancer

Hitting six sixes in a row in T20, picking the Man of the Series trophy in 2011 World Cup and being a cricketer who youngsters looked up to - Yuvraj Singh is all this, and more. A cancer survivor, he made a smashing comeback and proved that ‘if you have the will, there’s no stopping for you’. On World Cancer Day, Yuvraj opens up about how through YouWeCan (YWC) Foundation, founded in 2013, he’s trying to create awareness about cancer and touch lives of millions who suffer from this deadly disease.

Be it your game on field, personal life or battle with cancer, you’ve inspired millions.of people. Looking back, how does it all feel today?

Very proud and extremely blessed. I’m very passionate about the work I’m doing through YWC and it has given me a sense of purpose and belief that this is something I can do after cricket. Since I’ve gone through it myself, I want to give hope and courage to other cancer patients, so tomorrow they can set an example for society.

What has changed for YWC in terms of campaigns you spearheaded?

Over the years, we’ve built a large dedicated team to implement programs to help us achieve our core objectives of driving cancer awareness, facilitating early detection and providing patient support.

Do you think India lacks awareness when it comes to cancer and its treatment?

Lack of awareness is a huge issue. About 15 lakh new cancer cases are reported each year and 70% are at advanced stages. It’s mainly due to lack of awareness and early detection facilities, and we’re working hard to address this.

The common notion is that cancer means no survival. How is YWC making sure to change this?

This is a very wrong perception. Here, I feel my own story helps people understand that you can have a normal life after overcoming cancer and we’re trying to take it to people through our screening and awareness programmes with the message - ‘There’s nothing to fear. If Yuvi can fight cancer, so can you’.

Being a cancer survivor, there’s always a fear of relapse. Has such a thought ever crossed your or your wife, Hazel’s mind?

Both Hazel and I are quite optimistic about the future. Obviously a fear of relapse is always there, but we don’t really focus on it. The first five years after treatment are very critical and I’ve crossed them. But, anything is possible, so you’ve to hope for the best but stay prepared for the worst.

You’ve decided to support treatment of 25 kids suffering from cancer, in 2019. Tell us more.

This is a pledge I made on my birthday (December 2018). Already many companies and individuals have come forward to support. I’m hoping to take this number to a 100 children and many more.

YWC is also supporting cancer survivor children by reintegrating them into formal education. How did this initiative start?

In rural areas, we observed that once children overcome cancer, it’s tough for them to go back to school because of fear in the family and stigma in society. Plus, there’s a great financial strain. We’re addressing this issue through a targeted scholarship program for cancer survivor students. We also provide counselling to the family, the school and local community on how they can support these children.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:17 IST