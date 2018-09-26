World Contraception Day: These 5 period tracking apps can help you have safe sex

It is 2018 and technology is finally acknowledging female reproductive health as an important area to invest in. There are many apps and wearables that are introducing newer features to help women understand their bodies better. But a lot of work is yet to be done; for instance, many of these apps lack a pregnancy tracker - the need for which was highlighted in a popular Twitter thread recently. US-based Swapna Krishna, a technology writer spoke about how health tracking apps for women are not inclusive as many don’t account of pregnancy as a feature.

During pregnancy, women are bound to put on weight, stop menstruating and even go through various hormonal changes. But these aspects of reproductive health have been completely ignored by technology, with the exception of Nokia’s health tracking app.

One of the most important features of a health tracking app is its ability to give insights on your period. There are many benefits to tracking your menstrual cycle: better overall health and a safe sex life. Knowing your fertile window and scheduling sex accordingly can save you from unwanted pregnancy. And if you’re looking to get pregnant, having frequent sex around fertile window will boost your chances.

Our top 5 period tracking apps for you.

Dot: This app helps you plan or prevent your pregnancy based on your menstrual cycle. The app uses a method called Dynamic Optimal Timing (DOT) and tells you if you are in risk for conception rating it low, medium or high. It has a pretty accurate period tracker, keeps a record of symptoms and moods during your cycle and also lets you share this information with your doctor. Though the app is free, some paid additional features allow you to share information with your partner.

Clue: This period-tracking app is the most gender-neutral application out there, so no flowers, no pink butterflies. It gives you information on your ovulation days; apart from this it also helps you with health logs, frequency of exercise, moods, menstrual flow and cervical fluid. Another great feature is its ability to predict your next three cycles accurately, along with the symptoms. This way you can always be prepared.

Glow: This smart little app not only tracks your fertility and ovulation, but also learns things about you – such as whether you’re trying to get pregnant etc. It also helps those undergoing fertility treatments like IVF and IUI with fertility insights to time their treatment well. You can also set reminders about your medications and contraception.

Spot on: This period app by Planned Parenthood allows you to understand how your birth control method affects your period. So, whether you’re on the pill or have an IUD, the app takes it into consideration before giving you the info you need to plan your sexual life. The app also offers fertility tips and guidance.

Pink pad: This is probably the only app that offers a large social network of women who use it regularly. So, if there’s an issue that you want to discuss or want to connect with someone going through a similar problem, this app is useful to get personal insights and learn from each other’s experiences.

