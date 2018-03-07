You should have a glass of cow’s milk every day. Here’s why

Cow’s milk has been a part of Indian homes for years and is considered to be an essential part of a balanced diet. However, not many are aware of the health benefits of cow’s milk. Nutritionist Dr Niti Desai lists the reasons why cow’s milk constitutes a healthy diet and why dairy products should be an integral part of our everyday meals.

Protein: Milk is a complete food in itself as it contains a lot of important nutrients, including a few that most people don’t get enough of like protein. For vegetarians, milk is the only source of complete protein (except soy, as the protein that we get from pulses and dal is incomplete protein).

Calcium: Milk and dairy products are the richest sources of calcium. Calcium is a very important nutrient for growing children and teenagers. It is beneficial for adults as well, especially pregnant women. It also provides teeth with a natural shield against cavities and tooth decay.

Milk and dairy products are the richest sources of calcium. (Getty Images)

Low in fat: Cow’s milk is low in fat, calories and cholesterol as compared to buffalo milk, which makes it a great food for weight control.

Vitamins: Cow’s milk is also a very good source of fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins A and D. Be it a fruity milkshake or healthy sweets, milk packs the perfect punch of nutrition for all ages.

Ghee: Ghee made from cow’s milk is one of the tastiest condiments in traditional Indian cuisine. The creamy aroma and taste of hot parathas, pulav or jalebis, is due to ghee. Small quantities of ghee (1 teaspoon a day) can be part of a healthy diet as there is emerging evidence for health benefits of ghee.

Paneer: Paneer or cottage cheese is great for diet-conscious individuals, specially the one made from cow’s milk. Paneer is a versatile ingredient that can be made into a variety of mouth-watering dishes like cutlets and tikkas. High in protein and calcium, paneer keeps you full for longer and thus helps in weight control.

Mothers need not be worried if their children do not like to drink milk. In such cases, they can have cheese. The cheese made from cow’s milk is extra soft and tasty while being a rich source of protein and calcium. These ingredients are very important for growing children, for perfect bones and teeth development.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more