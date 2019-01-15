 2019 AFC Asian Cup: Australia beat Syria 3-2, advance to last 16
2019 AFC Asian Cup: Australia beat Syria 3-2, advance to last 16

Australia will play 2011 champion Japan or Uzbekistan in the knockout round next week

Australia's midfielder Christopher Ikonomid, center, jumps for the ball with Syria's midfielder Mahmoud al Maowas, right, during the AFC Asian Cup match.(AP)

Defending champion Australia advanced to the last 16 at the Asian Cup on Tuesday, getting a stoppage-time goal from Tom Rogic to beat Syria 3-2.

Needing a draw to ensure finishing runner-up in Group B behind Jordan, Australia twice let leads slip before Rogic scored.

Palestine’s 0-0 draw with Jordan in Abu Dhabi means it can still advance as one of the four best third-place teams.

The Palestinians have two points and will go through if enough low-ranked teams in other groups draw their games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Australia will play 2011 champion Japan or Uzbekistan in the knockout round next week.

