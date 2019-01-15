Coach Stephen Constantine resigns after India’s AFC Asian Cup exit: AIFF

Indian football team head coach Stephen Constantine has stepped down after the team’s shock 0-1 defeat to Bahrain which led to its exit from the showpiece Asian Cup.

The All India Football Federation, in its official twitter handle, said that the 56-year-old Constantine has resigned. “Mr. Stephen Constantine has announced his resignation as the Head Coach of the Indian National Team. We haven’t received any official communication from him yet but we accept his decision & thank him for his contribution to Indian football: Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF,” the tweet said.

His contract was to end on January 31.

Constantine’s resignation came after India crashed out of the showpiece Asian Cup in dramatic circumstances in Sharjah on Monday.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2019: India lose 0-1 to Bahrain in stoppage time; crash out

India were on the verge of booking their maiden knock-out round berth as the final Group A match was 0-0 till the 90th minute when Bahrain earned a penalty which the West Asian team converted to win the game.

India needed just a draw to qualify for the Round of 16 but the defeat meant that they finished at the bottom of the four-team Group A to crash out of the tournament.

The Anglo-Cypriot coach took over the reigns of the team in 2015 for an initial two-year tenure. He was given one-year contract extension twice. It was his second stint as India coach after serving as coach in 2002-05.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:07 IST