2019 AFC Asian Cup: Clinical Japan stun Iran 3-0 to reach final

Striker Yuya Osako scored twice in 11 second-half minutes to help send four-time champions Japan into the final of the Asian Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament favourites Iran on Monday.

The Werder Bremen forward headed the first home in the 56th minute and added his second from the penalty spot to help set up a date with either hosts the United Arab Emirates or Qatar in Friday’s final in Abu Dhabi.

Genki Haraguchi added a gloss to the scoreline with a powerful run and shot in stoppage time at the end of the match but the contest was already long decided.

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran had been the form team of the tournament but their dreams of ending a 43-year wait for a fourth continental title were left in tatters by the clinical Japanese.

Roared on by a noisy majority of the crowd, the Iranians had enjoyed the better of a competitive, if goalless, first half but were completely deflated by Osako’s twin strikes and never looked like fighting their way back into the match.

While they might have had a case that Morteza Pouraliganji’s arm blocked Takumi Minamino’s cross accidentally for the penalty, the opening goal was down to the sort of lapse of concentration that Queiroz has warned his team against.

Minamino had made a break down the left and crumpled to the floor on the edge of the area looking for a free kick or penalty.

None was forthcoming but while defender Ehsan Hajsafi was asking the referee to book the striker for a dive, Minamino raced to retrieve the ball and crossed it from the corner flag for Osako to head home unchallenged.

It was the first goal Iran had conceded in six games at the tournament but winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh came close to equalising five minutes later with a free kick that forced a good save out of Shuichi Gonda.

The second blow landed soon afterwards when the referee pointed to the spot after the ball had struck Pouraliganji on the arm, confirming his decision following a look at the TV pictures on the sideline.

Osako sent goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the wrong way from the spot and a fifth final in the last eight versions of the continental championship look assured, Haraguchi helping to wrap up their first win by a margin of more than one goal at the tournament.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 22:14 IST