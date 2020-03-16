e-paper
21-year-old football coach Francisco Garcia dies from Coronavirus

Francisco Garcia was suffering from leukemia which made him vulnerable against the pandemic and he was taken to the hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms.

HT Correspondent
A file photo of Francisco Garcia.
A file photo of Francisco Garcia. (Twitter)
         

Francisco Garcia, a 21-year-old Spanish football coach who worked with Atletico Portada Alta, died from Coronavirus on Monday. Garcia was suffering from leukemia which made him vulnerable against the pandemic and he was taken to the hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms. He became the youngest death from the virus in Malaga.Atletico Portada Alta released an emotional statement on social media about the death of the young coach. The club statement read: “From Atletico Cotada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, unfortunately, today.

“And now what do we do without you, Francis? If you were always with us when it was necessary, helping us and giving your all. How are we going to continue conquering winning in the league? We don’t know how, but surely we will, for you. We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Forever.”

Malaga CF also expressed their condolences in a short message on Twitter which said: “From the club, we want to convey to Atlético Portada Alta our deepest condolences for the loss of one of their coaches, Francisco García, as well as send a warm hug to his family and friends. Together we must stop Covid-19.”

Earlier, Valencia CF’s defender Ezequiel Garay has become the first La Liga player to test positive for coronavirus.

The defender took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19.

The Argentine forward posted a picture of himself and captioned the post as: “It is clear that I started 2020 badly. I have tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very well and now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities, for now, to be isolated”.

Spanish football league La Liga has already been suspended for at least two weeks in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus.

