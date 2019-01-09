AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs UAE Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

If Thailand was big, India are faced with a bigger test in hosts United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup here Thursday, overcoming whom will require them to play out of their skins. Four days after creating a flutter with a stunning 4-1 drubbing of Thailand, India are now looking an upbeat lot in the continental showpiece.

Currently ranked 79th to India’s 97th, the United Arab Emirates were placed as high as 24 in the FIFA chart in January 2015.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will be played on January 10, 2018.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE being played?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will be played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup?

The India-UAE game will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup?

The AFC Asian Cup live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 22:48 IST