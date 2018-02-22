AIFF changes I-League match dates involving Minerva Punjab, East Bengal, Neroca FC

With the I-League title race going down the wire, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has made changes in the dates of three crucial matches involving championship contenders Minerva Punjab FC, East Bengal and Neroca FC.

According to the original schedule, I-League debutants Neroca FC, who are currently leading the points table, were to play their last match on February 27 against East Bengal in Kolkata but that game has now been postponed to March 8.

Minerva Punjab’s last match against Churchill Brothers at Panchkula will be played on March 8, the same day and the same time as that of East Bengal and Neroca FC.

The last day of the I-League will see the three title contenders playing at same time so as to avoid any chances of possible result manipulation.

In the third change of the fixture, East Bengal’s penultimate round match against Shillong Lajong in Shillong has been pushed back by one day to March 5 from original March 4 and the timing of the match has also changed from 2pm to 5:30pm.

Neroca have 31 points from 17 matches while Minerva Punjab are at second spot with 29 points from 15 matches. Kolkata giants East Bengal are at third spot with 26 points from 15 matches.

All the three sides can win the I-League title at this stage.