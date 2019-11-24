e-paper
AIFF suspends three ISL players for on-field incident

Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in ISL match number 35 on December 8.

football Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:04 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representative Image.(Twitter)
         

The All India Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee on Sunday handed out suspensions to FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during the Indian Super League match between the two sides on November 1 at Guwahati.

Seiminlen Doungel has been suspended for three games, out of which the forward has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NorthEast United FC. After having missed FC Goa’s away trip to Mumbai City FC, Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Hugo Boumous has received a two-game suspension and is ineligible to play in FC Goa’s next two games. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in ISL match number 35 on December 8.

Similarly, NorthEast United FC’s Kai Heerings will also serve a two-game suspension for his involvement in the misconduct. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City FC (home) and Jamshedpur FC (away).

Heerings will be available for selection next in NorthEast United FC’s home tie against ATK on December 7.

