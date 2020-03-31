e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Ajax cancel contract of player stricken after heart attack

Ajax cancel contract of player stricken after heart attack

Ajax have continued to pay his salary but have now formally cancelled the contract, which was due to automatically renew on July 1, the Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

football Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Amsterdam
Abdelhak Nouri
Abdelhak Nouri(Twitter)
         

Ajax Amsterdam have cancelled the contract of Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered serious and permanent brain damage after a heart attack playing for the Dutch club in a pre-season friendly in mid-2017.

Ajax have continued to pay his salary but have now formally cancelled the contract, which was due to automatically renew on July 1, the Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

The club are in talks with Nouri’s family about a future solution for the player, who has been moved to a specially adapted room at his home after years in hospital, the daily De Telegraaf added.

There has been a lengthy dispute between Ajax and Nouri’s family, who are looking for a settlement after Ajax previously admitted providing “inadequate” on-field medical treatment for Nouri after the midfielder collapsed during the pre-season friendly against German club Werder Bremen in July 2017 in the Austria.

Despite being revived on the pitch and airlifted to a hospital, he suffered serious and permanent brain damage.

“We recognise our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this,” Ajax’s general manager Edwin van der Sar said in 2018.

The Dutch club said it had sought an external opinion during the incident and acted accordingly but further investigations showed that a defibrillator should have been used

Nouri, born in Amsterdam to Moroccan parents, made 15 appearances for Ajax in his debut 2016-17 season while still a teenager. He is now 22-years-old.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

top news
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19: Of 1,800 people in Delhi’s Nizamuddin building, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 people in Delhi’s Nizamuddin building, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19 found in sputum, faeces of patients even after they test negative
Covid-19 found in sputum, faeces of patients even after they test negative
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News