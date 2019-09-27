Akki to kick-start HT GIFA, ball in your court now

football

To give the football fever that has gripped the city, a befitting opening is in order. Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament, Ambience Group presents Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action (HT GIFA), will have a grand opening for its fifth season with none other than Akshay Kumar! The superstar, who is a sports enthusiast himself, will motivate the audience and will also meet the winners of #HTGIFAKeKhiladi contest, tomorrow, but more about the contest later.

With over 1,750 team registrations this season, and more than 450 teams that battled it out on the field in the pre-qualifiers over the course of two weekends, the stakes are high. And therefore, the knocked-out teams posted more than 1.57 lakh votes for a chance to get back in the game; and 50 of those teams are now in the league.

The ceremony that promises splendid performances, featuring Delhi-based Hindi band Astitva, Western and semi-classical dance group, Suraj’s Zenith Dance Troupe, and DJ Sumit Sethi, will make sure the evening is lit. TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani will be back this season to host the opening ceremony.

Now, more about the contest: The biggest fans of the Khiladi Kumar, who had participated in #HTGIFAKeKhiladi contest by uploading a video of themselves performing football tricks on social media platforms, have been screened. And now three lucky participants get to meet the superstar.

“I am a football fan, and, for me, HT GIFA is bae. Tomorrow is the opening ceremony and I can’t keep calm. But the best part is my fave Akshay Kumar is going to be there! It’s surreal to think I will get to see him,” says Abhay Bhalla, a resident of Janakpuri.

The opening ceremony of HT GIFA season five, starts 5 pm, at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, INA, Delhi. For passes and details, log on to www.htgifa.hindustantimes.com.

