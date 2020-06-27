e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Andrej Kramaric scores all four as Hoffenheim stun Borussia Dortmund

Andrej Kramaric scores all four as Hoffenheim stun Borussia Dortmund

The Croatian striker, his club’s top scorer this season, took his campaign tally to 13 as Europa League-bound Hoffenheim moved above VfL Wolfsburg to finish in fifth place on 52 points.

football Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
DORTMUND, Germany
Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their fourth goal.
Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their fourth goal.(REUTERS)
         

Andrej Kramaric became the first Hoffenheim player to score four goals in a Bundesliga game, overwhelming Borussia Dortmund with a one-sided 4-0 away victory on Saturday.

The Croatian striker, his club’s top scorer this season, took his campaign tally to 13 as Europa League-bound Hoffenheim moved above VfL Wolfsburg to finish in fifth place on 52 points.

Dortmund were already confirmed as runners-up to Bayern Munich, but after this embarrassing home defeat will finish 13 points adrift of the champions.

Dortmund did threaten early when Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland forced a full stretch save out of visiting goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. But after that it was 29-year-old Kramaric who dominated the game.

He opened the scoring after eight minutes after a good build up, picking his spot and curling the ball home from just outside the penalty area.

On the half hour mark the former Leicetser City forward doubled his tally after beating the offside trap to slot home from close range.

After the break, Kramaric was given far too much room by a sleepy Dortmund defence to complete his hattrick in the 48th minute. When home defender Mats Hummels pushed Moanes Dabbur in the penalty area two minutes later, Kramaric stepped up to take the chance for a fourth goal.

He slotted the penalty home under the body of Dortmund’s goalkeeper Roman Burki to seal a dominant performance.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: With 167 new Covid-19 cases, MP’s tally climbs to 12,965
LIVE: With 167 new Covid-19 cases, MP’s tally climbs to 12,965
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In