Andriy Yarmolenko double helps West Ham earn win over Everton

West Ham United beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday to secure their first Premier League points of the season as Marco Silva tasted defeat for the first time as Everton manager.

A much-changed West Ham side took the lead after 11 minutes following a swift counter-attack through Andriy Yarmolenko and the Ukrainian forward curled a stunning shot into the net 20 minutes later to make it two.

Gylfi Sigurdsson headed Everton back into the match on the stroke of halftime, but Marko Arnautovic’s goal just after the hour mark ensured West Ham climbed off the bottom of the table and up to 16th.

Everton did not manage a single shot on target in the second half as they slipped to only their third defeat by West Ham in their last 21 Premier League meetings.

Wolves victorious

Raul Jimenez gave Wolverhampton a first Premier League home win since gaining promotion on Sunday and added to Burnley’s troubles.

The 1-0 scoreline flattered Burnley, which remained in the game through the brilliance of goalkeeper Joe Hart, who denied Helder Costa, Jimenez, Otto and Ruben Neves before he was finally beaten in the 61st minute.

Jimenez, who also scored in the draw with Everton during the opening game of the season, got his second goal of the campaign with a deft flick from a Matt Doherty cross.

Burnley is without a win in 11 matches in all competitions this season, after going through Europa League qualifying rounds and falling short. The northwest English club has lost its last four Premier League games and only collected one point so far.

