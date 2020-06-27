e-paper
Home / Football / Arjen Robben to make his comeback at 36, joining childhood club FC Groningen

Arjen Robben to make his comeback at 36, joining childhood club FC Groningen

football Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:39 IST
Press Trust of India
The Hague, Netherlands
Arjen Robben. (REUTERS)
         

Former Netherlands international Arjen Robben is coming out of retirement to rejoin FC Groningen, the club where he made his professional debut at the age of 16.

“We’re coming home, back to Groningen,” Robben said in a video posted on the club website on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Robben also sounded a note of caution.

“At this time, I’m not sure it will happen,” he said.”What I am sure of is that my drive and motivation will be 100%. It will be a tough physical challenge, but I’m going for it.” Robben played two years at Groningen before moving to PSV Eindhoven and then to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He won league titles at the latter four clubs.

He played 96 times for the Netherlands, including in the 2010 World Cup final where the Dutch lost to Spain 1-0 in extra time. He retired from playing football a year ago.

