Arsenal’s Torreira ruled out for up to 10 weeks with ankle fracture

Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

football Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Portsmouth v Arsenal - Fratton Park, Portsmouth, Britain - March 2, 2020 Arsenal's Lucas Torreira reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Portsmouth v Arsenal - Fratton Park, Portsmouth, Britain - March 2, 2020 Arsenal's Lucas Torreira reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will be ruled out for up to 10 weeks after fracturing his right ankle in last week’s 2-0 victory at Portsmouth in the FA Cup, the Premier League club said on Monday. Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League match against second-placed Manchester City, Arsenal said in a statement that the 24-year-old was receiving “continual assessments” and his recovery was expected to take between eight to 10 weeks.

Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday, are ninth in the table with 40 points from 28 games.

