Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan

Arsenal announced the season-long loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who made 23 La Liga appearances in the 2018/19 campaign, helped Spain’s Under-21s to European glory last month.

“We’re excited to see Dani join us,” Emery said. “He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.”

Ceballos reportedly had other options, including offers from rival Premier League clubs, but he said the lure of playing for Emery made up his mind.

“The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club,” Ceballos told Arsenal’s official website.

“He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.”

Ceballos is Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in Brazil.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST