At least 8 Serie A players test positive for coronavirus

At least 8 Serie A players test positive for coronavirus

football Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:34 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Milan
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

A number of Serie A players have tested positive for the new coronavirus as they return from their truncated offseason. The new season is scheduled to start on Sept. 19 but at least eight players have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest clubs to announce they have positive cases among their players were Torino with two, and Napoli with one Thursday.

Roma and Cagliari confirmed positive cases on Wednesday. All eight players are asymptomatic.

The number of positive cases in general in Italy is also rising. The country reported 845 new cases on Thursday, the highest rise since May 16.

Italy was one of the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus, with more than 35,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It was also the first country in Europe to shut down its soccer league on March 9.

Serie A resumed without fans on June 20 and finished on Aug. 2, with Juventus winning a record-extending ninth successive league title.

