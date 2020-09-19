e-paper
Home / Football / Gareth Bale back at Tottenham, Reguilón also joins from Real Madrid

Gareth Bale back at Tottenham, Reguilón also joins from Real Madrid

The 31-year-old Bale is back in north London on a season-long loan move, seven years after the winger joined Madrid for 100 million euros (then $132 million), which was a world record fee at the time.

football Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:59 IST
Associated Press
LONDON
Real Madrid's Welsh midfielder Gareth Bale arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in north London on September 18, 2020, as steps to secure Spurs' former player on loan continue. - Gareth Bale is "close" to sealing a sensational move back to Tottenham, the player's agent Jonathan Barnett said on Wednesday, seven years after joining the Spanish giants from Spurs for a world record fee. (Photo by David MIRZOEFF / AFP)(AFP)
         

Gareth Bale completed his return to Tottenham from Real Madrid on Saturday when defender Sergio Reguilón also signed for the Premier League club from the Spanish champions. The 31-year-old Bale is back in north London on a season-long loan move, seven years after the winger joined Madrid for 100 million euros (then $132 million), which was a world record fee at the time.

Reguilón, a 23-year-old left back, has joined Tottenham permanently on a contract through 2025. Reguilón, who made his Spain debut in the Nations League this month, won the Europa League in August while on loan at Sevilla.

Bale struggled for game time in recent seasons at Madrid and is seeking to rediscover his motivation for the game under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, where he is set to form an exciting-looking forward line with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Bale won four Champions League titles at Madrid after leading Tottenham into the competition for the first time in 2010 and producing dazzling displays that ultimately earned the move to La Liga.

Now Bale returns to a Tottenham side trying to return to the Champions League after failing to qualify this season due to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham opened the new season a with a loss to Everton and is currently having to go through qualifying to make the Europa League group stage.

