Barcelona draw Levante in Copa del Rey last 16

Holders Barcelona were drawn to face Levante in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, while Real Madrid will be looking for revenge against Leganes.

La Liga leaders Barcelona are bidding for a fifth successive Cup crown after crushing Sevilla 5-0 in last season’s final and face a Levante outfit sitting sixth in the Spanish top flight.

Aletico Madrid will take on Girona, while Sporting Gijon, the only second-tier side still in the competition, face Valencia.

Real play Leganes, who stunned the 13-time European champions on away goals in the quarter-finals last term.

Copa del Rey last-16 draw:

Getafe v Real Valladolid, Real Betis v Real Sociedad, Levante v Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla, Sporting Gijon v Valencia, Girona v Atletico Madrid, Villarreal v Espanyol

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 08:23 IST