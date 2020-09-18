e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Barcelona president Bartomeu to face vote of no confidence

Barcelona president Bartomeu to face vote of no confidence

The vote will be held after the club verifies all the signatures. Bartomeu would have to step down if two thirds of the votes are against him, and new elections would have to be scheduled.

football Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Barcelona
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu attends a news conference at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu attends a news conference at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu faces a vote of no confidence after club members gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on his future.

The vote will be held after the club verifies all the signatures. Bartomeu would have to step down if two thirds of the votes are against him, and new elections would have to be scheduled.

The opposition members had announced their intention to remove Bartomeu from the presidency after Lionel Messi told the club last month he wanted to leave amid one of its worst crises ever.

Messi criticized Barcelona club directors last season and said he did not like the direction the club was headed. He later personally accused Bartomeu of not keeping his promise to let him leave for free at the end of the season.

Pressure on Bartomeu increased after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst in the club’s history. The defeat prompted Bartomeu to announce big changes at the club and call for new presidential elections for next March.

Also Thursday, former coach Quique Setién, who was replaced by Ronald Koeman after the loss to Bayern, released a statement saying he planned to take legal action against the club because of how he was let go. He said it wasn’t until Wednesday that he was officially told that he was fired.

tags
top news
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
LIVE: Rajya Sabha discusses Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
LIVE: Rajya Sabha discusses Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In