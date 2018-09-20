Today in New Delhi, India
Belgium join France atop FIFA rankings

Belgium have notched up a pair of wins, including victory over Iceland in the inaugural Nations League competition to bring them level with the French, the team who beat them in the World Cup semi-finals.

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their second goal with Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne in the third-fourth place play-off match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.(REUTERS)

Belgium have joined world champions France as joint leaders of the FIFA world rankings released Thursday, the first time in the table’s 25-year history that top spot has been shared.

Belgium have notched up a pair of wins, including victory over Iceland in the inaugural Nations League competition to bring them level with the French, the team who beat them in the World Cup semi-finals.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Denmark (10th, down one place) slip below Spain (9th, unchanged).

Outside of the top ten, two Nations League wins for Ukraine (29th, up six) over Czech Republic (47th, down three) and Slovakia (26th, unchanged) means that they are the month’s biggest movers, while Germany (12th, up three) have started to edge back towards a single-figure ranking after their World Cup debacle.

FIFA world rankings as of September 20

1=. Belgium (+1) 1,729 pts

1=. France 1,729

3. Brazil 1,663

4. Croatia 1,634

5. Uruguay 1,632

6. England 1,612

7. Portugal 1,606

8. Switzerland 1,598

9. Spain 1,597

10. Denmark (-1) 1,581

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 17:01 IST

