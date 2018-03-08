Bhubaneswar to host inaugural edition of Super Cup

The inaugural edition of the Super Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, starting March 15.

All the 20 Indian football clubs playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League will participate in the Super Cup.

Clubs positioned between 7th and 10th places in the I-League and ISL will play a single leg qualifier to earn a spot in in the final phase of the tournament.

The winners of the 4 qualifier matches will join the top 6 ISL and I-League clubs in the final phase of the tournament.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said: ‘We are very pleased that the Government of Odisha is supporting the tournament which helped us in finalising Bhubaneswar as the venue.’

‘I was delighted to see the response in Jamshedpur for the ISL matches and I believe it has become a significant venue in the Hindi heartland,’ he added.

‘I feel this is an opportunity for us to establish Bhubaneswar as a new football hub.’

The draw for the qualifiers for the Super Cup is as follows:

March 15, 2018:

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Churchill Brothers (5pm).

North East United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (8pm).

March 16, 2018:

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Arrows (5pm).

ATK vs Chennai City FC (8pm).