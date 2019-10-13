e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Big blow to PSG! Neymar limps off after just 12 minutes in Brazil friendly

The 27-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes against Senegal on Thursday, clutched his hamstring after eight minutes and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho shortly after.

football Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Singapore
Neymar during the friendly against Senegal.
Neymar during the friendly against Senegal.(REUTERS)
         

Neymar’s return to Champions League action may be delayed after the Paris Saint-Germain forward limped off after just 12 minutes of Brazil’s friendly against Nigeria on Sunday. The 27-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes against Senegal on Thursday, clutched his hamstring after eight minutes and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho shortly after.

Neymar, who was playing his 101st international, is now a doubt for PSG’s Champions League meeting with Club Brugge on October 22. He has missed the first two rounds because of a UEFA suspension.

He was injured while on national duty back in June when he hurt an ankle in a friendly against Qatar. It ruled him out of the Copa America which Brazil went on to win.

If the injury was bad for Neymar then the result was disappointing for Brazil -- it is their fourth successive match without a win.

Their previous three outings since winning the Copa America had yielded draws against Colombia and Senegal and a defeat by Peru.

Even when Neymar was on the pitch, the Nigerians were causing problems with Brazil goalkeeper Ederson at full stretch to keep out Victor Osimhen.

Gabriel Jesus went close for Brazil but it was the Super Eagles who took the lead in the 35th minute when Moses Simon slipped the ball to Joe Aribo who got the better of Marquinhos before firing home.

Brazil showed more invention in the second half and levelled three minutes after the break. Marquinhos’ header came back off the bar but Casemiro was on hand to stab the ball across the line.

Jesus and Coutinho both had chances to wrap up the win for Brazil but Nigeria held firm for the draw.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:42 IST

tags
top news
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News