‘Biggest fraud I’ve ever seen’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro goes on rant after Juventus forward tests Covid-19 positive

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:19 IST

A day after star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19, his sister Katia Aveiro took to social media and posted an explosive rant. Ronaldo, who is currently in isolation, is likely to miss the El Clasico clash against Barcelona next Saturday, but for reasons unknown, Aveiro called the whole development a fraud, and went on expressing her frustrations on Instagram.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo has to wake up the world, I have to say that he really is an envoy of God,” she posted.

“Thank you! I believe that today thousands of people will believe in the pandemic, in the tests and in the measures taken, as much as I do ... THE BIGGEST FRAUD I HAVE SEEN SINCE I WAS BORN. There is a phrase that I read today and that I applaud standing up: ‘Enough of a world of puppets’. Someone open your eyes, please.”

On Tuesday, the Portuguese soccer federation confirmed that Ronaldo had tested positive. The federation stated that Ronaldo is currently showing no symptoms of Covid-19 and is doing well. As a result of the test, Ronaldo is in isolation and has been dropped from Portugal’s squad for their Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

The Portuguese federation did not immediately release details about where Ronaldo was in isolation, or for how long he would stay there. He could miss Juventus’ Serie A match at Crotone on Saturday and the team’s Champions League opener at Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos confirmed that the Juventus star was taken aback after the result came out positive. “He (Ronaldo) is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs [from his balcony],” Santos told reporters. “He is completely asymptomatic, he is okay, without any symptoms, he doesn’t even know what happened to him.”