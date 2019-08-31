e-paper
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich fire six past hapless Mainz for second win in a row

A sensational David Alaba free kick on the stroke of halftime turned the game around before Ivan Perisic gave Bayern a two-goal cushion with a header at the far post in the 54th.

football Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller and team mates applaud fans.
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller and team mates applaud fans.(REUTERS)
         

Bayern Munich scored six times in a span of 45 minutes to come from a goal down and crush visitors Mainz 05 6-1 on Saturday and climb to seven points from three games, two off the top. Benjamin Pavard’s fine volley in the 36th minute cancelled out Mainz’s lead through a Jean-Paul Boetius header and launched Bayern’s sustained attack.

A sensational David Alaba free kick on the stroke of halftime turned the game around before Ivan Perisic gave Bayern a two-goal cushion with a header at the far post in the 54th. Kingsley Coman stabbed in their fourth 10 minutes later and league top scorer Robert Lewandowski also got onto the scoresheet, firing in his sixth goal in three league matches in the 78th.

Substitute Alphonso Davies completed the rout two minutes later.

RB Leipzig are top on nine points after their 3-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday. Borussia Dortmund on six points, are in action at Union Berlin later on Saturday.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 22:20 IST

