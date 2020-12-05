e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Calvert-Lewin nets again, earns Everton 1-1 draw at Burnley

Calvert-Lewin nets again, earns Everton 1-1 draw at Burnley

The England striker slid in to convert a left-wing cross from Richarlison in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and kept up his goal-a-game average after 11 rounds of the season

football Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:32 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BURNLEY
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Clive Brunskill//Pool via AP)
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Clive Brunskill//Pool via AP)(AP)
         

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his Premier League-leading 11th goal of the season to earn Everton a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The England striker slid in to convert a left-wing cross from Richarlison in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and kept up his goal-a-game average after 11 rounds of the season. Calvert-Lewin has two more goals than his nearest rival, Son Heung-min of Tottenham.

Burnley took the lead in the third minute when Robbie Brady’s speculative long-range shot with his weaker right foot beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and found the bottom corner of the net.

Pickford did better with two other efforts from Burnley, though, getting down well to deny Chris Wood in a one-on-one chance in the first half and then tipping aside a header from the striker at a late corner.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope stuck out his right foot to keep out a close-range shot from Gylfi Sigurdsson in second-half stoppage time to secure a point for his team, which has only one win from its opening 10 games and remained in the relegation zone.

Having started the league campaign with four straight wins, Everton has only won one of its last seven games and dropped into mid-table.

Everton lost midfielder Fabian Delph to a suspected hamstring injury in the first half.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
Bharat Bandh: Minister urges farmers to withdraw protest
Bharat Bandh: Minister urges farmers to withdraw protest
Jagan hints at ordinance to prevent state panel from holding local polls
Jagan hints at ordinance to prevent state panel from holding local polls
New Parliament building will be temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Birla
New Parliament building will be temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Birla
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In