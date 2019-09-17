Cavani and Mbappe will miss Real Madrid clash, confirm PSG

football

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:44 IST

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have lost the race to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League visit of Real Madrid, the French champions confirmed on Monday.

Mbappe injured a thigh and Cavani his hip last month, and PSG said the two strikers will resume the full training by the end of the week after revealing they would miss Wednesday’s clash at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will also be without Neymar, who scored an added time winner against Strasbourg in his first start of the season on Sunday, as he has to serve a three-match suspension in the Champions League for insulting the referee following his side’s elimination by Manchester United last season.

PSG have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and recently arrived Mauro Icardi as options in the centre of attack.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 08:44 IST