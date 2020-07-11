e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Champions League absence won’t cause panic in Man United: Solskjaer

Champions League absence won’t cause panic in Man United: Solskjaer

United are fifth in the Premier League standings with 58 points, one behind Leicester City, who occupy the final Champions League spot with four games to play.

football Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said attacking football was ingrained in the club.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said attacking football was ingrained in the club.(Getty Images)
         

Failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League would not cause Manchester United to panic and alter their plans in the transfer market, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Saturday. United are fifth in the Premier League standings with 58 points, one behind Leicester City, who occupy the final Champions League spot with four games to play.

With second-placed Manchester City facing a European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules, fifth would guarantee qualification for the Champions League unless City win an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“I don’t think the club would panic or go crazy with plans that we’ve already talked about for years to come,” Solskjaer told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League home game against 12th-placed Southampton “You do have to have a long-term plan but short-term some decisions will be easier to make if you get the Champions League.”

United could also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, where they hold a 5-0 advantage over LASK heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie. United, who are on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions, have won each of their last four Premier League games by three goals and Solskjaer said attacking football was ingrained in the club.

“It’s about winning, of course it is, but it’s also about our fans and the way we approach the game. You play with pace, power, you play with no fear, you take risks and you’ve got players who have got quality,” he said. “That’s just the DNA of the football club.”

Striker Mason Greenwood has had an impressive breakthrough campaign, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, and Solskjaer brushed off suggestions that the 18-year-old had exceeded expectations.

“We know what he’s capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with performances and goals, we’ve seen it every day,” he said.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In