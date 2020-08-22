e-paper
Champions League qualifier cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests

Champions League qualifier cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests

The match between Slovan Bratislava and KI Klaksvik was initially scheduled for August 19 but postponed to August 21 after a member of Bratislava’s delegation had returned a positive test.

football Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
         

Slovan Bratislava’s Champions League qualification tie against Faroe Islands side KI Klaksvik has been cancelled after a player from the Slovakian club tested positive for Covid-19, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Saturday.

The match was initially scheduled for August 19 but postponed to August 21 after a member of Bratislava’s delegation had returned a positive test, prompting local authorities to quarantine the entire team.

Bratislava were required to provide a list of additional players who had tested negative and were eligible to play the match. However, a player from the second group returned two positive test results in consecutive days, forcing the entire group to be placed into quarantine, UEFA confirmed in a statement.

“The rescheduled match could not be played and the matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex I,” UEFA said.

Earlier this month, Kosovan side KF Drita’s Champions League preliminary round tie against Northern Irish club Linfield was cancelled after two players tested positive.

FC Prishtina, also from Kosovo, opted to sign players on loan from rival teams for one match to contest a Europa League qualifier away to Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar after eight of their players had returned positive tests.

