Home / Football / Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested: media report

Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested: media report

Hudson-Odoi was reportedly arrested “to a report of an unwell woman”. Chelsea declined to comment on the incident.

football Updated: May 18, 2020 08:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi (REUTERS)
         

Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported.

The Metropolitan Police told The Sun that officers and London Ambulance Service were called in the early hours of Sunday morning “to a report of an unwell woman”.

The report added that the woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested at the scene and remained in police custody.

Chelsea declined to comment on The Sun’s report.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, had made 17 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season until the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign. He made his England debut last year and has a total of three caps for his country.

