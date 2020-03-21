e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Chinese football star Wu Lei has coronavirus in Spain

Chinese football star Wu Lei has coronavirus in Spain

Wu is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe’s five top leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

football Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:12 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Shanghai
Espanyol's Wu Lei from China has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Espanyol's Wu Lei from China has been diagnosed with coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol in Spain, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on Saturday. “Wu Lei has mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment,” the CFA said in a statement, adding that they had been given the news by La Liga strugglers Espanyol.

ALSO READ: UEFA admit error over ‘Euro 2020’ name for 2021 tournament

“The Chinese Football Association has maintained close communication with Wu Lei and the club, and will provide all necessary assistance as appropriate. “We wish Wu Lei a speedy recovery.” The 28-year-old striker, China’s best-known player, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Xinhua news agency said.

Wu is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe’s five top leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year. The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since turned into a pandemic that has killed thousands around the world.

tags
top news
Coronavirus in India: 22 fresh cases today, total count at 258 and 4 deaths
Coronavirus in India: 22 fresh cases today, total count at 258 and 4 deaths
LIVE: 8 who traveled from Andhra on Sampark Kranti Express test positive for covid-19
LIVE: 8 who traveled from Andhra on Sampark Kranti Express test positive for covid-19
Covid-19: Pune woman with no foreign travel history tests positive
Covid-19: Pune woman with no foreign travel history tests positive
Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 count rises to 258, ICMR changes testing norms
Coronavirus: India’s Covid-19 count rises to 258, ICMR changes testing norms
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
This day, that year: Azharuddin magic hands Australia their heaviest post-war Test defeat
This day, that year: Azharuddin magic hands Australia their heaviest post-war Test defeat
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News