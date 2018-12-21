Christmastime in Naples: Jesus, Mary and Ronaldo

Up and down a cramped pedestrian street there are little clay statues of Cristiano Ronaldo, unmistakable in their form: legs spread shoulder-width apart, arms shooting at the ground, hair gelled into a luscious wave.

There are also fat Ronaldos; weirdly skinny Ronaldos; Ronaldos with faces that resemble “The Scream,” by Edvard Munch; and many, many other Ronaldos that, in general, look very little like the actual Ronaldo.

Together, the diminutive Ronaldos represent an ever-growing segment of the colourful Christmastime panoply on Via San Gregorio Armeno, a historical street in the heart of Naples, that has been known since the 1800s as a spiritual home of artisans specializing in traditional nativity scenes, or presepi.

Many consider the traditional figurines from these Neapolitan workshops — intricate models of biblical figures crafted from wood, clay, wire and fine cloth — to be refined works of art. Yet casual visitors to the street these days might be more likely to encounter the clay statuettes of celebrities and pop culture figures that now dominate the famous street’s storefronts and curbside tables.

And in a football-crazy city like Naples, it is natural that players, and the clay representations of them, have begun to receive top billing.

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s like a visceral faith,” Marco Ferrigno, a fourth-generation artisan who owns one of the most famous workshops on the street, said of the city’s soccer obsession. “So players can become idols — to the extreme, sometimes.”

Alongside all the baby Jesuses and the different Ronaldos, then, holiday shoppers can find handcrafted figurines of Francesco Totti taking a selfie, Kylian Mbappe with his arms folded across his chest, Lionel Messi pointing two hands to the sky and almost every current member of Napoli, the beloved local team.

The statues can reference recent games, major accomplishments, trademark gestures or humorous incidents. The transfer market and league standings can dictate stores’ inventory. Artisans can glorify players or antagonize them.

The sidewalk stalls feature enough football players to populate a statuette World Cup, and the street, in turn, has developed a divided identity: part sacred museum, part tourist trap, part art gallery, part miniature Madame Tussauds.

“The market demanded it,” Isabella Esposito, 54, whose family has owned a store on the street since 1950, said of the dense display of football player sculptures in front of her store.

