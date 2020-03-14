Coronavirus impact: AIFF suspends all football tournaments including I-League till March 31

football

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:01 IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday suspended all the major footballing tournaments at all levels, including I League till March 31 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In a statement AIFF said: “Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and directives from several State Governments, all footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF stay suspended till March 31, 2020.”

It added: “All India Football Federation understands and prioritises the importance of human health and life, an area which AIFF will never compromise upon. The AIFF will take a stock of the situation in the last week of March, and take a decision abiding by directives from relevant authorities at that juncture.”

The release states that all tournament matches from March 15 will be suspended, which means the Indian Super League final on Saturday between Chennaiyin FC and ATK will go ahead behind closed doors.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to ether cancellation or postponement of many sports events across the world. On Friday, the BCCI postponed the cash-rich IPL till April 15.

(With PTI inputs)