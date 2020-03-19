Coronavirus pandemic: How La Liga players are dealing with the lockdown across Spain

football



The La Liga tournament has been suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic for at least two weeks. The Barcelona are currently placed at top of the table with 58 points in 27 games, closely followed by Real Madrid who are in the 2nd position with 56 points. But amid what promises to be a thrilling contest for the prestigious title, the COVID-19 spread in Spain has brought the sporting world to a halt, and left the footballing calender torn to shreds.

Despite all LaLiga matches being postponed and a complete lockdown in place across Spain, LaLiga players have kept up their social media activity, posting how they’re spending their time at home. From viral trends to on-line gaming, players have opened their doors to fans across the world.

Here is a look at how La Liga players are spending time during the lockdown

Hard at work

One of the players’ primary concerns in this situation is remaining in shape. Clubs may have shut down their training facilities but fitness coaches around the league are designing sessions that players can take part in from their own home. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Atletico de Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente are just two of the players who have shared posts of their home workout routines this week.

Family time

As is to be expected, when they’re not training many players make the most of the downtime to spend time with their families. Atletico de Madrid’s Alvaro Morata shared a post this weekend with his family, urging people across Spain to stay at home in line with the lockdown.

A chance to play other sports

It’s a well-known fact that many LaLiga stars are passionate about other sports too, not just football. One of them is FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal, who it turns out is a talented basketball player.

Getting down to some online gaming

The standard entertainment for many of LaLiga’s younger stars, in particular while on the road during the season. And now even more so, when in lockdown. Sevilla FC’s Sergio Reguilon and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias went as far as playing out this weekend’s postponed Seville derby on FIFA20.

#ElGranDerbi se juega esta noche. @SevillaFC vs @RealBetis comentado por @IbaiLlanos en Twich. 1v1 @BorjaIglesias9 contra mi en el Fifa. ¿Cómo lo veis? Todo sea por divertirnos un rato... 😂✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/t4LzFmBvP2 — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) March 15, 2020

Looking forward to racing tomorrow with the crew 🏁🙌 #NotTheAusGP https://t.co/n1BBVHNFO7 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) March 14, 2020

#10toqueschallenge (#10touchchallenge)

All you need is a roll of toilet paper and a bit of skill to take part in this viral challenge which has caught the imagination of stars from around LaLiga. FC Barcelona’s Riqui Puig and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz are just two of the players to take part, coming up with ten keepie-uppies of the toilet roll without letting it touch the ground.

#NananaChallengeAtHome

Dancing is a big thing for many LaLiga stars, and Real Betis defender Marc Bartra has gone as far as making it the basis of a challenge with his partner. Think you could you follow these dance steps as a couple to a rhythm?

Real Madrid went into quarantine last week as La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus. La Liga authorities made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus. Real Madrid’s football and basketball players share facilities at Ciudad Real Madrid, the club’s training ground in Valdebebas.

A club statement read: “A player from our basketball first team has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. “Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid.

“Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities at our training ground and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who work there remain in quarantine.”

(With agency inputs)