Coronavirus pandemic: Jose Mourinho involved in community service; helps out self isolating elderly

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:37 IST

With the Premier League postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, most football players and coaches are confined to their homes. Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has decided to spend this time in helping the community. According to a report in Sky Sports, Mourinho has been helping in preparing food parcels and other deliverables for elderly.

“I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer,” Mourinho said in a video posted by Love Your DoorStep’s Twitter account.

“Thanks so much to @josemourinhotv for coming to help us today in #Enfield @ageuklondon to support our our appeal and work for the community,” the post read.

Thanks so much to @josemourinhotv for coming to help us today in #Enfield @ageuklondon to support our our appeal and work for the community ❤️❤️ #THFC please donate 🙏🏼 https://t.co/S1QrRpyCV3 pic.twitter.com/5nLtrK5Wzi — Love Your DoorStep (@LoveUrdoorstep) March 23, 2020

Mourinho took over as manager of Tottenham Hotspurs after the North London club decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. This is Mourinho’s fourth stint in the Premier League, having managed Chelsea twice and Manchester United once.

He guided Chelsea to the Premier League title thrice, FA Cup once and the League Cup title thrice. He also won the League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United.

Known for his controversial remarks and tempestuous relationships with players and the media over the years, the Portuguese rose to fame after guiding a young FC Porto side to the UEFA Champions League title. He was immediately poached by Chelsea where he kickstarted a new era. He went on to manage Inter Milan in the Serie A , and guided the ‘Nerazzuri’ to the Champions League title, 2 league triumphs and an Italian Cup victory.

His biggest achievement till date though remains his victorious LaLiga campaign with Real Madrid, where he managed to stop the rampaging FC Barcelona team under Pep Guardiola.