e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Coutinho goes under the knife for ankle injury

Coutinho goes under the knife for ankle injury

The Brazil international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has scored eight goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

football Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:27 IST
AFP
AFP
Berlin
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho(Twitter)
         

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgery to remove loose fragments from his right ankle and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the club said Friday. The Brazil international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has scored eight goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

“Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed,” the club said in a statement.

“The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery program in around 14 days.”

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso also had an operation earlier in the week on his ankle and will miss the league’s potential restart date on May 9.

The Bundesliga is prepared to resume next month without spectators following the coronavirus outbreak but is awaiting the all-clear from the German government.

top news
India records 1,428 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 1,428 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
866 patients recover in Tamil Nadu, highest in India: Covid-19 state tally
866 patients recover in Tamil Nadu, highest in India: Covid-19 state tally
Coronavirus updates: India cases cross 24,000 mark, death toll touches 775
Coronavirus updates: India cases cross 24,000 mark, death toll touches 775
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
It seemed he got out looking at my face: Harbhajan names his bunny
It seemed he got out looking at my face: Harbhajan names his bunny
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News