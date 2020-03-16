COVID-19: Champions League could be concluded with 4-day finals

football

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Champions League can see both semi-finals and the final played over a four-day period in Istanbul.

According to a report in telegraph.co.uk, this idea is among a series of proposals to be put forward during emergency Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) video conference meetings on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives across the world.

If the idea is agreed, the same would apply to the Europa League where the final is due to take place in the Polish city of Gdansk.

Another idea which would be considered during Tuesday’s meet is to condense all the games, including the quarter-finals and semi-finals, which would normally be over two-legs, home and away, into one-off matches to crammed into one week.

The UEFA plan would see the remaining last-16 ties being played as normal once football is allowed to return. During the meeting, they could also look at postponing Euro 2020 for an year.

Juventus player Daniele Rugani tested positive after which the entire squad was placed under quarantine.

13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid have placed their players and staff under quarantine after a basketball player from the club tested positive while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi have all tested positive for the rapidly spreading disease.