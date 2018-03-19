Cristiano Ronaldo completes 50 career hat-tricks - A statistical overview

Real Madrid’s 6-3 win over Girona on Sunday was a thriller for obvious reasons, but it was also noteworthy for Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the 50th hat-trick of his career.

Ronaldo ended the day with a four-goal haul, as Girona were left ruing their luck coming up against a player in such remarkable form.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo completes 50 hat-tricks for club and country

The Portugal star has now scored 19 times in his last 10 matches for Madrid across all competitions and took his LaLiga tally to 22 for the season, a fact made even more remarkable by the fact he had just four in the top flight at Christmas.

And in completing his hat-trick, Ronaldo reached half a century in terms of trebles, 10 years and two months after his first for Manchester United in a 6-0 crushing of Newcastle United.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting statistics about the Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick -

41 – Ronaldo has ended a game with three goals on 41 occasions for club and country, while he has hit four seven times and five twice.

34 – His exploits against Girona saw him score a hat-trick for the 34th time in LaLiga.

5 – Sevilla are the side to have been on the receiving end of a Ronaldo hat-trick more than any other, with the 33-year-old achieving the feat against them five times.

9 – The 2014-15 season is Ronaldo’s best so far in terms of trebles, scoring nine of them.

5 – Five of Ronaldo’s hat-tricks have come on international duty with Portugal (against Andorra, Sweden, Armenia, Faroe Islands and Northern Ireland), four of which came in World Cup qualifying.

0 – Although Ronaldo has scored three separate hat-tricks against city rivals Atletico Madrid, he has never accomplished it in El Clasico against Barcelona.