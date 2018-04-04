 Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘amazing’ Juventus fans for standing ovation in Turin | football | Hindustan Times
Apr 04, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo hails 'amazing' Juventus fans for standing ovation in Turin

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was taken aback by the reaction of Juventus fans to his bicycle kick on Tuesday.

Apr 04, 2018
Omnisport
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans after receiving a standing ovation following his second goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash.
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Juventus fans after receiving a standing ovation following his second goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash.(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Juventus supporters for applauding his stunning overhead goal in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the semi-finals thanks to Ronaldo, who scored twice in a memorable first-leg performance against 10-man Juve on Tuesday.

Having opened the scoring inside three minutes, Ronaldo was at it again with an unforgettable bicycle kick in the second half as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earned a standing ovation in Turin.

“It was an unbelievable moment,” the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar told UEFA.com.

“I have to say thank you, Grazie, to all the supporters of Juventus. What they did for me was amazing. This has never happened in my career so far but I’m so happy.”

Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 successive appearances as he took his tally to 39 goals across all competitions for Madrid this season.

Marcelo was also on target against Juventus, who had Paulo Dybala sent off to compound their misery.

