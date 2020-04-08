e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo keeping fit inside multi-million dollar mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo keeping fit inside multi-million dollar mansion

Ronaldo has been sharing videos from inside his seven-story mansion and the Juventus forward reportedly spent around 7 million pounds to refurbish from an old warehouse. He had come to Madeira from Turin, Italy so as to be with his mother who had suffered a stroke.

football Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lisbon
A file photo of Cristiano Ronaldo.
A file photo of Cristiano Ronaldo.(REUTERS)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest sportspersons in the world and is currently stuck at his home in Madeira, Portugal amid the coronavirus pandemic. His house however is not one to make anyone feel claustrophobic.

Ronaldo has been sharing videos from inside his seven-story mansion and the Juventus forward reportedly spent around 7 million pounds to refurbish from an old warehouse. He had come to Madeira from Turin, Italy so as to be with his mother who had suffered a stroke.

It was while he was at home that the coronavirus pandemic exploded in Italy and he has been there since. Three of his Juventus teammates, defender Daniele Rugani, midfielder Blaise Matuidi and forward Paulo Dybala have also tested positive for the virus.

Ronaldo had recently launched a Living Room Cup challenge and posted a video of him sprinting up the steep part of the driveway of his mansion with his girlfriend.

The Portugal captain is en route to becoming first football player and third sportsman overall to cross $1 billion in career earnings. This is despite the fact that Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a wage cut of nearly 4 million Euros with his club Juventus so as to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Forbes, the cut hardly puts a dent on the 34-year-old’s annual earnings and he had earned a staggering $109 million last year. A further 30 percent wage cut is on the cards with the Serie A frozen due to the pandemic but Ronaldo could still earn an estimated $46 million annual paycheck.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News